By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For September 18
Prologis Report and Amazon Plans Cast Doubts on Retail Conversion Trend
Will that old Sears store at your local mall be converted for use as a distribution center? Prologis suggests that is not likely: “Viewed through the lens of traditional logistics metrics, the retail-to-logistics trend is likely to be small."
Kraft Heinz Seeks $2B Cost Reduction, Hopes Suppliers Can Ketchup
Kraft Heinz, producer of iconic food brands such as Jell-O and Grey Poupon — and, of course, Heinz Ketchup and Oscar Mayer hotdogs — is taking a hard look at its supply chain to improve efficiencies and reduce costs.
Finding Lessons for 2020 from the Great Recession
Hey, old-timer: We bet you thought you’d seen it all during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, right? After all, once-in-a-lifetime events are supposed to come around, as they say, only once in a lifetime. But then came the pandemic.
Seeking to compete with Walmart on same-day deliveries, Amazon is opening 1,000 small shipping hubs across the United States, according to Bloomberg.
Quote/Unquote:
"Supply chains and the infrastructure that supports them are designed for a stable climate. As hazards evolve, it will be necessary to increase investment in adaptation, possibly at the expense of efficiency."
— An observation by McKinsey Global Institute in its case study "Could Climate Become the Weak Link in Your Supply Chain?"
10 things you need to look out for in your supply chain management system, according to Logistics Partners Consultancy Ltd.
Latest eBook
