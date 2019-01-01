By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For September 22
|
|
|
More Consumers Returning to Shopping Centers and Malls, Survey Finds
|
|
Coresight Research finds that retailer avoidance rates are dropping like prices on Black Friday as holidays approach.
|
|
|
Hy-Vee is Stepping into Something Very Different
|
|
Who says a grocery store can't have a shoe department?
|
|
|
Pottery Barn Aims to go in Circles, Which is a Good Thing
|
|
Retailer's Pottery Barn Renewed initiative is further proof of its commitment to sustainability.
|
|
|
|
|
That's how much sales for Halloween chocolate and candy are up for the latest four weeks ending Sept. 6 versus the same period in 2019, according to market research firm IRI.
|
|
|
|
Today's Quote/Unquote:
|
"Our stores would not be able to handle the 30% greater customer traffic we expect between Black Friday and Christmas. While mall traffic is down, it’s still there."
|
— Sid Keswani, president of Pandora’s North American operations, on the expected increase of brick-and-mortar retail traffic for the holiday season. (New York Post)
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Sentiment is Recovering
|
|
Bloomberg calls University of Michigan's preliminary report "very strong."
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
