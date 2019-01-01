Retail--Tuesday--Sept. 22 See how Hy-Vee is stepping out ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

View email in your browser
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For September 22

More Consumers Returning to Shopping Centers and Malls, Survey Finds

Coresight Research finds that retailer avoidance rates are dropping like prices on Black Friday as holidays approach. 
Read Article

Hy-Vee is Stepping into Something Very Different

Who says a grocery store can't have a shoe department?
Read Article

Pottery Barn Aims to go in Circles, Which is a Good Thing

Retailer's Pottery Barn Renewed initiative is further proof of its commitment to sustainability.
Read Article

By the Numbers

13%

That's how much sales for Halloween chocolate and candy are up for the latest four weeks ending Sept. 6 versus the same period in 2019, according to market research firm IRI.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Our stores would not be able to handle the 30% greater customer traffic we expect between Black Friday and Christmas. While mall traffic is down, it’s still there."

— Sid Keswani, president of Pandora’s North American operations, on the expected increase of brick-and-mortar retail traffic for the holiday season. (New York Post)

Product Spotlight

Masterbuilt Gets Versatile

Company introducing a lineup of fryers this fall that can perform several functions.
Read Article and See More New Products

Watch This

Consumer Sentiment is Recovering

Bloomberg calls University of Michigan's preliminary report "very strong."
View Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60601

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.