By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For September 22
J. Alexander’s Holdings a Bright Spot Among Restaurants
CEO Mark A. Parkey says restaurant sales were at 90% during the first three weeks of September of where they were for the same period last year.
Denny’s Says ‘Thank You’ to Customers with Free Delivery
Chain waiving its fee for the rest of September as well as introducing new menu items.
That’s the percentage of 455 voters who say they plan to dine out “indoors or outdoors” when asked in an online survey by Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Daily News: “Winter is coming. Will you still dine out at restaurants?” 22% said they would dine out “outdoors only,” and 34% answered, “No, I’ll just do takeout.” 19% answered, “No, I don’t feel comfortable dining out yet.” The survey was posted on Sept. 17.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"I would say it’s a historic treasure. Especially when there are only a handful left, certainly no more than 10."
— Tod Swormstedt, executive director of the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, on the original McDonald's outdoor golden arches, which date back to 1962. There are about 37,855 McDonald’s locations in the world, but only a small number have the original golden arches outside their buildings. (nj.com)
'Top Chef' Judge on Saving the Restaurant Industry
Tom Colicchio (right) spoke with "Today" about what could happen if restaurants don’t get some much-needed help to survive.
Latest eBook
