By the Numbers

That’s the percentage of 455 voters who say they plan to dine out “indoors or outdoors” when asked in an online survey by Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Daily News: “Winter is coming. Will you still dine out at restaurants?” 22% said they would dine out “outdoors only,” and 34% answered, “No, I’ll just do takeout.” 19% answered, “No, I don’t feel comfortable dining out yet.” The survey was posted on Sept. 17.