Your Daily Inspiration For September 23 Marketing: It's About Being Truthful and Believable Here's a not-exhaustive list of ways to convince listeners/viewers/readers/social media followers that you're on the level. Read Article

Why Chipotle is Gonna Get Real Busy Last time it was on the menu, fans couldn’t get enough of it. It was so popular the chain ran out of it. We’re talking about carne asada, which is returning for a limited time. Read Article

By the Numbers $750 That's how much Buffalo Wild Wings is charging Cleveland Browns fans for a seaon ticket package to watch games and eat food at 10 of its Cleveland-area restaurants that feature custom-designed Dawg Pound sections (the real Dawg Pound is named for the bleacher section at Cleveland Browns stadium). Each season ticket package includes four seats per game and plenty of food and fountain drinks, not to mention swag such as Dawg Pound face masks. Today's Quote/Unquote: "We're energized by the appetite we've seen for supporting Black-owned restaurants and celebrating the talented Black culinary professionals shaping the food and beverage scene. Pepsi shares our goal of increasing equality in the industry and this partnership allows us to have an even bigger impact by expanding Black Restaurant Week to reach more businesses, communities and diverse food lovers." — Warren Luckett, founder of Black Restaurant Week, which is currently underway in the U.S. and will continue in several cities through the fall. Black Restaurant Week is an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. For the first time in its four-year history, Black Restaurant Week has a national title sponsor this year in Pepsi. Product Spotlight Hunt Brothers Brings Back a Fan Favorite Convenience store operators can now offer the Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza while supplies last. Read Article and See More New Products

Watch This Tent Business Booming for Restaurants in Pittsburgh Area Winter is coming, and restaurants are doing all they can to attract business, according to news station KDKA. View Video

