By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future — and our collective role in shaping it — has never been more important. At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth." — Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, on the retailer partnering with Rock The Vote, an initiative that will leverage Foot Locker retail locations as voting registration sites. Visitors to Foot Locker will have one-click access to a digital hub where they can check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.