By the Numbers

So Much for Halloween. It’s Just About Time to go Holiday Shopping
49% of consumers plan to start holiday shopping by Oct. 31 or earlier, according to survey — up 7% from last year.
Here’s How Walmart Plans to Preserve the Planet
Retailer says it’s “doubling down” on addressing the growing climate crisis by targeting zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040.
The Wahlbergs Want to Come Home with You …
Well, the famous brothers’ sauce, Wahl Sauce, does anyway. The product hit select grocery stores across the country last month.
That’s how many employees that 7-Eleven Inc., including company-owned and franchise-owned locations, have hired in the U.S. since early March to meet continued demand amid the pandemic. And now the Irving, Texas-based convenience store chain is recruiting 20,000 more to work in its more than 9,000 U.S. stores.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"In a year marked with such uncertainty, amid a pandemic and social unrest, our country's future — and our collective role in shaping it — has never been more important. At Foot Locker, our mission is to inspire and empower youth culture, so partnering with Rock The Vote was a natural fit to help educate and amplify the voices of today's youth."
— Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, on the retailer partnering with Rock The Vote, an initiative that will leverage Foot Locker retail locations as voting registration sites. Visitors to Foot Locker will have one-click access to a digital hub where they can check their voter registration status, register to vote and sign up for election reminders.
