By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For Sept. 24
|
|
|
The Wahlbergs Want to Come Home with You …
|
|
Well, the famous brothers’ sauce, “Wahl Sauce,” does anyway.
|
|
|
Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Masks to Chicago Public Schools
|
|
The broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions wants to help ensure teachers, students and staff have the face coverings they need for a safe school year.
|
|
|
Airbus has Plans to Build the First Zero-Emission Aircraft
|
|
The European aerospace company revealed three different aircraft concepts to find the most efficient way to travel long distances by plane and they all rely on hydrogen.
|
|
|
|
|
General Mills pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% across its value chain — from farm to fork to landfill — over the next 10 years. The company also committed to a long-term goal to achieve net zero emission levels by 2050.
|
|
|
|
Quote/Unquote:
|
"Our new plant will feature the most state-of-the-art, fastest beverage and can manufacturing equipment in the world. The ultimate beauty of this relationship is that we will be collectively helping others and improving the lives of the residents of Douglas County. Therefore, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to BRINGING THE BANG to the outstanding state of Georgia."
|
— Jack Owoc, CEO and chief scientific officer of Bang Energy, said about the sports beverage company opening its first manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia. (All On Georgia)
|
|
|
|
|
Are Consumers Eating More Plant-Based Foods?
|
|
Darren Seifer, food and beverage industry analyst for The NPD Group, discusses current plant-based trends.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.