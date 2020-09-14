By the Numbers

Quote/Unquote: "Our new plant will feature the most state-of-the-art, fastest beverage and can manufacturing equipment in the world. The ultimate beauty of this relationship is that we will be collectively helping others and improving the lives of the residents of Douglas County. Therefore, it is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to BRINGING THE BANG to the outstanding state of Georgia." — Jack Owoc, CEO and chief scientific officer of Bang Energy, said about the sports beverage company opening its first manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia. (All On Georgia)