Foodservice-Thursday-Sept. 24 Ice cream for agriculture ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser
Foodservice Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For September 24

ServeSafe Wants to Help Employees Deal with ‘Challenging Situations’

Many restaurants have opened to some capacity, which is great news. But, unfortunately, their employees have to deal with customers who refuse to wear masks and socially distance.
Read Article

 Ice Cream for Agriculture

Today is “Scoops of Thanks Day” at Culver’s, where customers can enjoy its fresh frozen custard for $1 with money being raised for the Future Farmers of America.
Read Article

By the Numbers

32.7%

That's the percentage the American fast-food industry makes up in the global market. Yes, there are more fast-food restaurants here than anywhere. (IBISWorld)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Bars are closed, nightclubs are closed but the evidence from other states with respect to this issue are clear: Restaurants can use bar seating for regular foodservice with appropriate distance in place."

— Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who announced he was easing restaurant eating restrictions in the state beginning Sept. 28. Bar seating in restaurants will be permitted for foodservice use and the number of customers who can share a table at restaurants and indoor or outdoor events will be raised from six to 10.

Product Spotlight

Ordrslip Offering ‘Affordable Delivery Option’

Saas provider is partnering with food delivery provider Postmates in new endeavor.
Read Article and See More New Products

Watch This

Music to His Ears

Check out what this San Diego restaurant owner did to spice up his business which had slowed because of the pandemic.
View Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Manage My Preferences/Unsubscribe
To report abuse.