By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "Bars are closed, nightclubs are closed but the evidence from other states with respect to this issue are clear: Restaurants can use bar seating for regular foodservice with appropriate distance in place." — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who announced he was easing restaurant eating restrictions in the state beginning Sept. 28. Bar seating in restaurants will be permitted for foodservice use and the number of customers who can share a table at restaurants and indoor or outdoor events will be raised from six to 10.