By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For September 24
ServeSafe Wants to Help Employees Deal with ‘Challenging Situations’
Many restaurants have opened to some capacity, which is great news. But, unfortunately, their employees have to deal with customers who refuse to wear masks and socially distance.
Ice Cream for Agriculture
Today is “Scoops of Thanks Day” at Culver’s, where customers can enjoy its fresh frozen custard for $1 with money being raised for the Future Farmers of America.
That's the percentage the American fast-food industry makes up in the global market. Yes, there are more fast-food restaurants here than anywhere. (IBISWorld)
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"Bars are closed, nightclubs are closed but the evidence from other states with respect to this issue are clear: Restaurants can use bar seating for regular foodservice with appropriate distance in place."
— Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who announced he was easing restaurant eating restrictions in the state beginning Sept. 28. Bar seating in restaurants will be permitted for foodservice use and the number of customers who can share a table at restaurants and indoor or outdoor events will be raised from six to 10.
Check out what this San Diego restaurant owner did to spice up his business which had slowed because of the pandemic.
Latest eBook
