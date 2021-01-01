By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For September 24
Walmart's Plans for the Holidays
Retailer adapting holiday offerings to match coronavirus-created trends. And, oh yeah, "Black Friday" is now!
Who Are These ‘New Customers’ and What Do They Have To Do with My Supply Chain?
Plenty! And in order to serve them well, you need flexible, resilient operations that increase revenue and reduce cost, among other things.
Uncle Ben’s Has a New Name and Look
Mars Inc. announced the rebrand of its rice products to “Ben’s Original,” joining a handful of companies reviewing or changing product branding rooted in racist imagery.
That's how many years since the first Publix opened in Winter Haven, Fla., on Sept. 6, 1930. Today, the Lakeland, Fla.-based grocery chain operates more than 1,200 supermarkets in seven states. Happy birthday Publix!
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"NIKE is recovering faster based on accelerating brand momentum and digital growth, as well as our relentless focus on normalizing marketplace supply and demand. We continue to drive investment in capabilities that will fuel our consumer-led digital transformation, catalyzing long-term growth and profitability for NIKE."
— Matt Friend, Nike's executive vice president and chief financial officer, on the brand's fiscal 2021 first quarter results, including digital sales growth of 82%.
Behind Walmart’s New Clothing Line
Inside News reports how retailer is taking advantage of heavily disrupted apparel business.
